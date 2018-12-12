Ron ‘Newsy’ Newswanger, 76, One Poor Hombre and Newsy Travel owner, DJ, Renaissance man
Ron “Newsy” Newswanger, 76, of Manheim died peacefully at his home on Dec. 7, 2018.
Newsy was a colorful and complex character. He was a Renaissance man, who was not afraid to try anything. He was an entrepreneur who also ran several small businesses. The life of many parties, his door and his backyard pool were always open, and his fridge was always full of cold beer. He was a listener but not an advice-giver.
Born in Lancaster, he grew up understanding that he had to “scritch and scratch” for what he had in life. Newsy worked at Lancaster Malleable, Fuller Company, National Standard, and Lebanon United Jobbers. Along the way, one of his co-workers taught him how to make “stuff,” or pickled vegetables. Newsy started making and selling his own “stuff,” which grew into a home business he called One Poor Hombre Mexican Foods. He made his own salsa and Bloody Mary mix in his kitchen, selling it to area supermarkets and clubs.
He also ran Newsy Travel, arranging bus trips and excursions, particularly to Atlantic City and Mexico. During any trip, there were always fish bowls, raffles and lots of laughter.
If you would like a bright-colored, highlighter-toned T-shirt with a photo of Newsy’s face and his business names on it, ask his family. They have boxes of them.
Newsy also had a DJ business, spinning records at local social clubs and at his own Christmas parties. His children found him surprisingly current, remembering when he brought home the first B-52s records, before the new wave band was a hit.
Newsy loved softball and was a 1965 and 1972 state champion fast-pitch softball player, at third base. If you wanted, or even if you didn’t, he would play you a tape recording of a radio play-by-play that he somehow saved, that broadcast an incredible home run he hit into the Potomac River to win one of those championships.
Later in life, he taught himself to play golf, scrounging an old mat from a driving range that he set up in his backyard and hitting thousands of balls into a neighboring cornfield.
His friends and family also remember this: Sundays on the Hill, killer croquet, wiffleball tournaments, “The Seldon Crisis,” and the basement pool table.
Newsy also belonged to the Manheim Sertoma Club, where he was past Gold Coat president and later served two terms as governor in the East Central Penn District. He also was a member of several social clubs including the Mount Joy VFW, the Manheim VFW, the Germania Band Club, the Lititz VFW and the Lititz Legion.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dorothy Erisman and Carl S. Newswanger.
Preceding Newsy in death was his wife of 34 years: Barbara Kutz Newswanger, the only one who ever called him Ron. He also is survived by his sons: Dean Newswanger of Newsmanstown, Todd Newswanger of Myerstown, and Marty Newswanger of Manheim; and daughter: Wendy Smith of Manheim; 12 grandchildren; and a sister: Sandra Hadley of Elizabethtown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square Manheim, on Friday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
No flowers please. Donations can be made in Newsy’s name to the Manheim Sertoma Club, PO Box 214, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
