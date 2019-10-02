Ron Hosler, 61, MCHS grad, owned Hosler’s Hardware, snowmobiler, the ‘Mayor of Elstonville’
Ron Hosler, 61, of Manheim, passed from the earth into the arms of His Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Lois Myer Hosler, of Brethren Village, and the late J. Warren Hosler. Ron was the loving husband of Lisa Stetter Hosler, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. He graduated from Manheim Central High School class of 1976.
Ron took over as the third-generation owner of a family business when his father passed away unexpectedly in 1989. The business location in Elstonville had been both a blacksmith shop and a gas station before becoming Hosler’s Hardware and Tire Center under Ron’s leadership. Ron served the tradesmen and farmers in northern Lancaster County as if they were family. Being the owner and operator, Ron poured his life into Hosler’s Hardware and Tire Center, giving his best service to all. His rapport with customers earned him the unofficial title “Mayor of Elstonville.”
Ron attended Calvary Church, Lancaster where he was a member of Crossroads Adult Bible Fellowship and a home fellowship group. Ron was a strong supporter of Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services for 32 years, participating in the annual Walk/Run for Life, Life Saver Dinner Club, and fundraising banquets.
Ron traveled extensively to the Thousand Islands, New York, where he enjoyed boating, jet skiing, kayaking, biking, and serving as “host extraordinaire” and boat captain on countless excursions with family and friends. He was also an avid snowmobiler and president of the Elstonville Sledhead Association. Ron led many adventures on the trails of Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, and regions of Canada. He once took a crew on a marathon ride from Caribou, Maine to Trios-Rivieres, Quebec lasting 19 hours and covering 532 miles. Ron obtained his private pilot’s license and was a member of Garden Spot Flyers and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Frederick, Md. Ron also gave his effort and influence to politics both local and national.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is a brother: David, husband of Jean Hosler of Lititz; three sisters-in-law: Dr. Tammy, wife of Dr. Scott Martin of Massachusetts; Lori, wife of Dan Shenk of Newmanstown; Krystal, wife of Jim Waltman of Lititz; and 14 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Glenn Hosler, who passed away in 1979.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ron’s celebration of life service on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster at 2 p.m. Please use the east entrance at the church. Friends may visit with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and again at the church on Saturday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment was private and at the convenience of the family at Chiques Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ron’s memory to Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services, PO Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com.
-
