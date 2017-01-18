- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Rollie M. Broadwater Jr., 38, vibrant, colorful man with an infectious laugh, loved the outdoors, motorcycling
Rollie M. “Buster” Broadwater Jr., 38, of Lititz, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
He was the son of the late Rollie M. Broadwater Sr.
Buster was a vibrant and colorful man with a big heart, who loved his boys and the Washington Redskins. His family and friends meant everything to him. He enjoyed the outdoors and going to the mountains; taking his motorcycle out always gave him a sense of freedom and of living life on the edge. He was a huge advocate for the legalization of medical marijuana, and was a passionate supporter of Legalize for Lorelei. Buster’s infectious laugh and goofy sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.
He will be missed by his spouse: Daria L. McBroom; his children: Rollie M. Broadwater III, Evan J. Broadwater, and Ryken J. Broadwater; stepdaughter: Sierra M. McBroom; sisters: Nancy D. Nicholas, and her husband Monte D.; and June Broadwater; two nephews: Aaron Philips and Suede D. Reed; a niece: Haley Philips; and his brother-in-law: Todd E. Reed, to whose family he was especially close.
Services were held Jan. 12 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
To place a condolence online, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone's problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
At Chancey's Pub, It's All About the Food
Chancey's Pub in East Petersburg is a pub, of course....
Bednar Financial Group: Begin the New Year with a Financial Review
Now that the New Year has started, there are a...
Happy 103rd! Dorothy Markert Cushman
Some know her as Dorothy. Others call her Dot, Nanny...
School board approves new assistant principal
The Warwick School District welcomed Kristin Testerman as the new...
Gravie opens at Rock Lititz
To say Josh Funk has a lot going on is...
Withum resigns from Venture Lititz post
Decreased funding forces decision Kelly Withum, who has served as...
