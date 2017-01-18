Home   >   Obituaries   >   Rollie M. Broadwater Jr., 38, vibrant, colorful man with an infectious laugh, loved the outdoors, motorcycling

Rollie M. Broadwater Jr., 38, vibrant, colorful man with an infectious laugh, loved the outdoors, motorcycling

By on January 18, 2017
LR20170112_obiBroadwaterOllieJr

Rollie M. “Buster” Broadwater Jr., 38, of Lititz, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

He was the son of the late Rollie M. Broadwater Sr.

Buster was a vibrant and colorful man with a big heart, who loved his boys and the Washington Redskins. His family and friends meant everything to him. He enjoyed the outdoors and going to the mountains; taking his motorcycle out always gave him a sense of freedom and of living life on the edge. He was a huge advocate for the legalization of medical marijuana, and was a passionate supporter of Legalize for Lorelei. Buster’s infectious laugh and goofy sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.

He will be missed by his spouse: Daria L. McBroom; his children: Rollie M. Broadwater III, Evan J. Broadwater, and Ryken J. Broadwater; stepdaughter: Sierra M. McBroom; sisters: Nancy D. Nicholas, and her husband Monte D.; and June Broadwater; two nephews: Aaron Philips and Suede D. Reed; a niece: Haley Philips; and his brother-in-law: Todd E. Reed, to whose family he was especially close.

Services were held Jan. 12 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

To place a condolence online, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *