Robin A. Loercher, 58, Johnson & Johnson retiree, owned Evolution Fitness, trail runner
Robin A. Loercher, 58, of Manheim, beloved wife and mother, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family.
Robin was born in Muncy and raised in Sullivan County, and was the daughter of the late Merl and Frances Gavitt Peterman. She was the loving wife of Michael R. Loercher, and they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in March.
Retired in 2013, Robin worked in management for 28 years at the Lititz manufacturing plant, currently operated by Johnson & Johnson. Following retirement, she was co-owner and operator of the former Evolution Fitness, Lititz. Robin received her master’s degree from Eastern University and she was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Nordmont. Robin was also a member of Sonestown American Legion #601 Ladies Auxiliary. Her interests included gardening, trail running, motorcycle riding, traveling, walking and she loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son: Shane M., husband of April Loercher of Flourtown; a sister: Judy Cott of Millville; and three brothers: Roy Peterman of Muncy Valley, Jerry Peterman of Sonestown, and Tom Peterman of Lock Haven.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Ronnie Peterman.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the extraordinary care Robin received from Hospice & Community Care Mount Joy team.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township. Per family’s request, please dress casually; Robin’s favorite color was purple.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Robin’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, had charge of the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Bednar Financial Group: Investing with Purpose
When you consider your investments, it’s important to look past...
-
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your favorite...
-
Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of Amy...
-
Glenn Hagey Landis, 84, teacher of physics, math, served on Lititz Library board, avid genealogist
Glenn Hagey Landis, 84, died on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018,...
-
Moment of silence opens school board meeting
The Warwick School Board was sworn in and Chief Financial...
-
Robin A. Loercher, 58, Johnson & Johnson retiree, owned Evolution Fitness, trail runner
Robin A. Loercher, 58, of Manheim, beloved wife and mother,...
-
Ruth E. Kauffman, Lititz native, nurse and instructor, musically inclined, community volunteer
Ruth E. Kauffman passed away quietly on Monday Nov. 12,...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Investing with Purpose
When you consider your investments, it’s important to look...
-
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your...
-
Gracie E. King, 16, Warwick H.S. junior, excelled at music, art, helping others
Gracie Edith King, 16, of Lititz, beloved daughter of...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Joanne klee says:
-
-
Joni Boyer says: