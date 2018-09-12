Robert T. Klein Sr., 88, retired Navy Lithographer, gov’t printing officer, helpful handyman

Robert T. Klein Sr., 88, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Heart of Lancaster.

Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ruben Klein and Randi (Olsen) Klein. He was beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Coles) Klein, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage at the time of her passing in November 2014.

Robert honorably served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnam era. During that time he traveled worldwide as a Navy lithographer aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV42), USS Proteus (AS19), USS Hunley (AS32), and USS John F. Kennedy (CVA67) before retiring with the rank of Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of service.

Following his military career, he worked for the federal government as a printing officer, and in 1974 was the first and only federal employee to ever receive the Printing Industry Printing Officer of the Year Award. He enjoyed fishing and helping others with his skills as a handyman. Robert was a member of both the American Legion and the VFW in Lititz.

Robert is survived by his daughter: Michele Smart; and his son: Robert T. Klein Jr., both of Lititz. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Anessa Marie Quirit and her husband, Julian; Robert T. Klein III; and Max David Klein; and two great-grandsons: Chase and Miles Quirit.

Graveside services will take place on Thursday, September 13, at 11:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.