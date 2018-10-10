Robert P. Herman Sr., 61, Ski Craft boat builder, hunter, Atomic Championship Wrestling supporter
Robert P. Herman Sr., 61, formerly of Lititz, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at Hershey Medical Center after a pedestrian accident in Harrisburg.
Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Henry and Pauline (Sweigart) Herman. Married for 32 years, Robert was the devoted husband of Carla J. (McMaster) Herman.
Robert was fun-loving, outgoing, and full of stories. He could talk to anyone. He worked as a boat builder for several years at the former Ski Craft company in New Holland. He enjoyed mechanics, working on lawn mowers and tinkering with just about anything. He was an avid hunter and thoroughly enjoyed an evening deer spotting. Robert was a micro sprint racing fan and watched WWE Wrestling. He also supported the local wrestling league, Atomic Championship Wrestling, where his son is a participant. Robert will be remembered for his kind-hearted spirit, he was the type of person who would help anyone.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by two sons: Robert P. Herman Jr. and William Herman; a grandson: Simon A. Herman; sister: Janet Martin, wife of Nathan, of Lebanon; two brothers: Barry Herman, husband of Deb, of Ephrata; and Scott Herman, and girlfriend Sandy Clark, of Ephrata; and a half-brother: Dennis M. Bair, of Ephrata.
Services are private, arranged by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, of Reamstown. Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night, but...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one of...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Oct....
-
Fassnacht and Pelensky advance to Regionals
Brock Fassnacht went into what he called “safety mode” after...
-
Barons take sole possession of first
The opening kickoff settled into Ben Wagner’s hands as many...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 11, 2018
Roger Earl Turcotte, 90, passed away on Oct. 4 at...
-
Sharon E. Overton, 60, State of NJ worker, St. Richard Catholic member, athletic, Phillies fan
Sharon E. Overton, 60, of Manheim, formerly of Hamilton Township,...
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night,...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says:
-
Pete Labella says: