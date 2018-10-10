Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert P. Herman Sr., 61, Ski Craft boat builder, hunter, Atomic Championship Wrestling supporter

Robert P. Herman Sr., 61, Ski Craft boat builder, hunter, Atomic Championship Wrestling supporter

By on October 10, 2018

Robert P. Herman Sr., 61, formerly of Lititz, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at Hershey Medical Center after a pedestrian accident in Harrisburg.

Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late Henry and Pauline (Sweigart) Herman. Married for 32 years, Robert was the devoted husband of Carla J. (McMaster) Herman.

Robert was fun-loving, outgoing, and full of stories. He could talk to anyone. He worked as a boat builder for several years at the former Ski Craft company in New Holland. He enjoyed mechanics, working on lawn mowers and tinkering with just about anything. He was an avid hunter and thoroughly enjoyed an evening deer spotting. Robert was a micro sprint racing fan and watched WWE Wrestling. He also supported the local wrestling league, Atomic Championship Wrestling, where his son is a participant. Robert will be remembered for his kind-hearted spirit, he was the type of person who would help anyone.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by two sons: Robert P. Herman Jr. and William Herman; a grandson: Simon A. Herman; sister: Janet Martin, wife of Nathan, of Lebanon; two brothers: Barry Herman, husband of Deb, of Ephrata; and Scott Herman, and girlfriend Sandy Clark, of Ephrata; and a half-brother: Dennis M. Bair, of Ephrata.

Services are private, arranged by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, of Reamstown. Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *