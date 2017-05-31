- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Robert M. Hess, 86, Korea vet, Rohrer’s Quarry retiree, outdoorsman, loved to joke and tell stories
Robert M. Hess, a 50-year resident of Lititz, passed away on his 86th birthday at his home on Friday, May 26, 2017.
He was born in Conestoga to the late Charles W. and Mary (Markley) Hess.
A sergeant in the U.S. Army, Bob served as a tank commander on the front lines in the Korean War. Bob then worked as a heavy equipment operator for PennDOT for nine years; then worked 10 years for RCA; next for McMinn’s Asphalt Company Inc.; then was an entrepreneur with his own excavating business; and finally for Rohrer’s Quarry before retirement.
Bob loved to tell stories and be with his wonderful family and friends. He loved life and people. He had a great sense of humor and was a jokester. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at his Cumberland County cabin. Bob was adventurous and enjoyed exploring the continental United States with family in his camper. A tinkerer, Bob could build anything.
A 32nd Degree Mason, his many memberships included: Lancaster Lodge No. 43 F.&A.M., Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Lancaster County Shrine Club, High Twelve Club and Lodge of Perfection in Reading. Bob also belonged to Pequea Valley Sportsmen’s Association, Manheim VFW Post No. 5956, American Legion Post No. 34, Lancaster, and he was a lifetime member of Minnequa Social Club 375 in Shippensburg.
Bob is survived by his three children: Kathleen J. Hess of Lancaster; Karen Hess-Vacca, wife of the late Peter C. Vacca, of Lancaster; and Charles M. Hess, husband of Diana (Boblick), of Lititz; five grandchildren: Hillary L., wife of Rolando Aneceto, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Allison M. Koontz of Lancaster; Charlotte Vacca of Lancaster; Sarah Vacca of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Victoria Hess of Lititz; and two great-grandchildren: Adrian and Esme Aneceto.
His sister, Dorothy Todd, and his daughter Karen’s son, Cody M. Hess, preceded Bob in death.
The funeral will take place at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 1, with Chaplain Timothy Nickel officiating, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Conestoga Methodist Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice of Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
“I did it my way.”
To place a condolence online, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the Penguin...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Lititz Fireworks: Will this year’s show be the park’s grand finale?
Editor, Record Express, In 1846, Lititz resident Charles Getz put...
-
Residents react to downtown redevelopment plans
As expected, the Record Express’ exclusive on plans to repackage...
-
Robert M. Hess, 86, Korea vet, Rohrer’s Quarry retiree, outdoorsman, loved to joke and tell stories
Robert M. Hess, a 50-year resident of Lititz, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says:
-
Sheri Garman says: