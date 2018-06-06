Robert L. West Sr., 88, truck driver, enjoyed making birdhouses, spending time in the mountains
Robert L. West Sr., 88, of Lititz, went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2018 at United Zion Retirement Community.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Amos and Merrtle (Fisher) West. Bob was the husband for 33 years to the late Elsie L. West.
He is also survived by children: Robert L. West (Barb), Edward West (Rosie), Whitney Strubel; stepchildren: Steven E. Gochnauer (Debra), Vicki L. Lee (James); Karen L. Williams (Douglas); two grandchildren: Derek West (Laurie), Tonya West (Deb); five step-grandchildren: S. Trevor Gochnauer (Alicia), April H. Trego (Brenden), Alyssa P. Williams, Sara J. Williams, Nicholas J. Williams; seven step-great-grandchildren; and siblings: Tim, Carol, Andy, and Janet.
Bob is preceded in death by a son: Jimmy L. West; and a sister: Abbey.
Bob was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking and building birdhouses. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his boys in the mountains.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St., Lititz. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Bob will be laid to rest at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St., Lititz, PA 17543, in his memory.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at United Zion Retirement Community and to Caring Hospice Services for their care and compassion of their father.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
