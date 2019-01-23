Robert L. Henly, 88, Korea vet, Sears manager, enjoyed his gardens and attending auctions

Robert L. Henly, 88, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown.

He was born in Durlach to the late Peter B. and Susan M. (Furlow) Henly, and was the husband of Darlene S. (Shenenberger) Henly, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Millersville State Teachers College. Prior to his retirement, Robert worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. as a store manager and was also a merchandising assistant.

Robert was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy and Ephrata Lodge #665 F. A.M. He enjoyed attending auctions and spending time in his gardens.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by a son: Timothy J. Henly, husband of Carolyn of Maidens, Va.; two daughters: Margaret A. Henly of Doylestown; and Susan H., wife of Scott Phillips of Yardley; and five grandchildren: Sarah, Molly, Lars, Sean, and Kerry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Harry R. and Ira L.; and two sisters: Mary Elizabeth and Viola.

Services were held Jan. 23 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver, with Rev. Sarah Kneier officiating. A Masonic service was conducted by Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F. & A.M. Interment took place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.