Robert G. ‘Bob’ Martin, 81, Rohrer’s Quarry, Manheim Auto Auction worker, heavy equipment enthusiast

Robert G. “Bob” Martin, 81, of Lititz, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob and Ruth Eby Martin. Bob was the loving husband of the late Carolyn E. Wenrich Martin, who died in 1997.

He was a 1956 graduate from J.P. McCaskey High School. For 20 years Bob worked as a heavy equipment operator for Rohrer’s Quarry Lititz; following retirement he worked part time for the Manheim Auto Auction. His interests included: traveling, camping, golfing, and rooting for his Philadelphia Phillies. He had a life-long passion for heavy equipment and would travel great distances to see heavy equipment being used in construction and other industries.

Surviving are two sons: Robert G. Martin Jr. of East Petersburg, David Martin of Columbia; a stepson: Jeffrey, husband of Angelique Fritz of Mount Joy; two stepdaughters: Cynthia Fritz of Lititz; Sherry D., wife of Todd Preston of Coral Gables, Fla.; three step-grandchildren: Sean, Justin, James; a brother: Melvin Martin of Lititz; and two sisters: Helen Strathmeyer of Lancaster; and Jean, wife of Jim Anderson of Willow Street.

Preceding him in death is a sister: Mildred Bunting; and two brothers: Jake and John Martin.

Services were held June 29 at Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment was in St. John’s Hains Cemetery, Wernersville.

Those desiring may send contributions in Robert’s memory to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Lititz handled the arrangements.

