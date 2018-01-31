Robert Edwin Albright, 90, WWII vet, Gideons International member, loved outdoors, family man
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2018 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.
Robert was born in Lancaster County to the late Cora and Roy Albright and had lived in Neffsville and Lititz his entire life.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II. Robert was an active member of Gideons International; he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys, camping with family and friends and playing cards. Robert’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the love of his life.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife: Dorothy Ann (Fish) Albright.
He is survived by his three children: Dr. Robert E. Albright Jr. (Nancee), Dr. Pamela S. McCullough (Dr. Jonathan McCullough), and Christopher S. Albright (Dana); his grandchildren: Rebekah (McCullough) Gruber (Albert), Mandie (McCullough) Roussel (Christopher), Erin (McCullough) Cobb (Eric), Jordan Albright (Caitlin), Jason Albright, Jonathan McCullough III (Kate), Carly Albright, and Cassie McCullough; and his great-grandchildren: Gideon Roussel, Elijah Gruber, Everett Cobb, Eliana Cobb, Nehemiah Roussel, and Isaac Robert Gruber.
Services were held Jan. 27 at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers or cards, the family is asking that donations in Robert’s memory be made to Gideon’s International, Lancaster North Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 638, Lititz, PA 17543-0638; or given online at gideons.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at jamesobradley.com. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Peter Garner, 21, photographer, artistic, avid traveler, a free spirit with a good heart
Peter Garner, cherished son and beloved brother, 21, found peace...
-
Yvonne Bomberger, 87, Linden Hall nurse, Warwick sports fan, had great sense of humor
Yvonne Burkholder Bomberger, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, Jan....
-
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, WWII vet, Gideons International member, loved outdoors, family man
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2018 at...
-
Bert G. Eddy, 90, WWII vet, government electrician, Salem Lutheran member
Bert G. Eddy, 90, of Lititz and formerly of Bowie,...
-
Joseph A. Hostler, 51, served in the Peace Corps, avid photographer, told great stories
Joseph A. Hostler, of Lititz, passed away suddenly from a...
-
Rosemarie S. Chapple, 88, worked at Spacht’s Furniture, Salvation Army grad, liked needlepoint
Rosemarie S. Chapple, 88, of Lititz is now safe in...
-
Martin Martin Weaver, 90, Bernville Mennonite Church deacon
Martin Martin Weaver, 90, Womelsdorf, born Dec. 16, 1927, died...
-
Peter Garner, 21, photographer, artistic, avid traveler, a free spirit with a good heart
Peter Garner, cherished son and beloved brother, 21, found...
-
Yvonne Bomberger, 87, Linden Hall nurse, Warwick sports fan, had great sense of humor
Yvonne Burkholder Bomberger, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday,...
-
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, WWII vet, Gideons International member, loved outdoors, family man
Robert Edwin Albright, 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2018...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Amanda says:
-
Shelby Snyder says:
-
Rob Reed says: