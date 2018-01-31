Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert Edwin Albright, 90, WWII vet, Gideons International member, loved outdoors, family man

January 31, 2018

Robert Edwin Albright, 90, passed away Jan. 22, 2018 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.

Robert was born in Lancaster County to the late Cora and Roy Albright and had lived in Neffsville and Lititz his entire life.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II. Robert was an active member of Gideons International; he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys, camping with family and friends and playing cards. Robert’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the love of his life.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife: Dorothy Ann (Fish) Albright.

He is survived by his three children: Dr. Robert E. Albright Jr. (Nancee), Dr. Pamela S. McCullough (Dr. Jonathan McCullough), and Christopher S. Albright (Dana); his grandchildren: Rebekah (McCullough) Gruber (Albert), Mandie (McCullough) Roussel (Christopher), Erin (McCullough) Cobb (Eric), Jordan Albright (Caitlin), Jason Albright, Jonathan McCullough III (Kate), Carly Albright, and Cassie McCullough; and his great-grandchildren: Gideon Roussel, Elijah Gruber, Everett Cobb, Eliana Cobb, Nehemiah Roussel, and Isaac Robert Gruber.

Services were held Jan. 27 at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family is asking that donations in Robert’s memory be made to Gideon’s International, Lancaster North Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 638, Lititz, PA 17543-0638; or given online at gideons.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared at jamesobradley.com. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel, handled the arrangements.

