Robert D. Eshleman, 85, Korean War vet, Alumax retiree, enjoyed attending grandkids’ activities
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.
He was the husband of Fay W. Eshleman, with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on Oct. 23. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David and Edith Miller Eshleman.
Bob had worked for the Alumax Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 1996.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War as a military policeman. He was a member of the VFW Post 1463 and American Legion Post 56.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping in the mountains. He enjoyed walking and traveling, but what he enjoyed most was watching his grandchildren’s many activities.
Bob was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Lititz.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Gary R., married to Mary Eshleman of Camp Hill; and Donna L., married to Craig Miller; and Ronald D., married to Betsy Eshleman, both of Lititz; his four grandchildren: Ashlee, Taylor, Maddy, and Kile; and by his great-grandson: Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his grandson: Collin Eshleman.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 to 10:50 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bob’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Monday...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest,...
-
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, Warwick grad, Plouse Precision Mfg. worker, Boy Scout, avid outdoorsman
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19,...
-
Earl E. Groff, 89, Keystone Mills worker, Amish transporter, active at his church
Earl E. Groff, 89, formerly of Gretna Springs, Manheim, passed...
-
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, Korean War vet, Alumax retiree, enjoyed attending grandkids’ activities
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, mother of four, musician and poet with strong faith, enjoyed Bible study
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Ephrata, transitioned...
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dellie McClung says:
-
-
Rebecca Lister says: