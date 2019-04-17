Robert C. ‘Bob’ Meck, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Navy vet, Benner’s pharmacist, enjoyed yardwork
Robert C. “Bob” Meck, 85, passed away on April 8, 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, who passed away in 2015. They had been married 58 years.
Bob is survived by three sons: Robert Meck, husband of Karma, Sugar Land, Texas; Randall Meck, Saint Petersburg, Fla.; and Ruston Meck, Lititz; two grandchildren: Kaelin and Kelsey; sister: Dorothy Sullivan, Lancaster; as well as many nieces and nephews, including: Linda Shultz, Lititz; and Gary Meck, husband of Candy, Lititz.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Lititz. He was a graduate of Lititz High School and The Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He also served in the United States Navy.
Bob was employed as a pharmacist working at Benner’s Pharmacy (Lititz), Longenecker’s Pharmacy (Lancaster), and Weis Pharmacy (Mount Joy and Lititz). Through the years, he was a member of several service organizations and was a member of the Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge (Mount Joy).
In retirement, Bob volunteered at the Heart of Lancaster and very much enjoyed spending time in his yard gardening and landscaping.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the memory care team at Legend Senior Living for its tremendous care and support during the past year. Additionally, thank you to the caretakers with Your Neighborhood Connection and extended family members for their care, support and assistance in recent years allowing our father to live independently as long as possible.
Services were held April 12 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, Lititz, presided by Rev. Irvin Straw. Interment was at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or a charity of the donor’s preference.
To send a condolence to Bob’s family, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, Lititz.
