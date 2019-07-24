Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert ‘Bob’ W. Poague, 68, decorated Army vet, father of six, owned Bob’s Auto Clinic

Robert “Bob” William Poague, 68, of Lititz, formerly of Leola, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was the husband of Elaine “Lainey” S. (Morrow) Poague for 37 years.

Until his illness, Bob had owned and operated the former Bob’s Auto Clinic in Lancaster and Willow Street.

Born September 10, 1950, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Doris (Campbell) Poague, of Manassas, Va., and the late William Wallace Poague Sr.

He was of the Christian faith. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Also surviving are six children: Robert W. Poague Jr., Ray (Melissa) Metzger II, Jennifer Shannahan, Jessica (Matthew) Burmeister, Jerry Metzger and Raeanna Metzger; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six siblings: Billy, Jimmy (Susan), John (Jean), David (Karen), Donna Cole, and Linda (Peov) Nhek.

He was also preceded in death by a brother: Wallace W. “Wally” Poague in 2018)

A committal service with military honors was held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, on July 19. A celebration of life will be held at the Pequea Boat Club. All are welcome.

To submit an online condolence, visit: scheidfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Lancaster.

