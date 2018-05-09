Robert ‘Bob’ Tait, 86, Korea vet, Tait Design and Machine owner, avid golfer

Robert “Bob” Tait, 86, of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Amerigo and Helen Butcher Tait. Bob was the loving husband of Geraldine “Gerry” Turner Tait, and they observed their 65th wedding anniversary in October of last year.

In 1968 Bob founded Tait Design and Machine Company, Manheim; and was the owner and operator of the company for over 38 years retiring in 2006. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bob was a member of the 1949 graduating class of Hazelton High School. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. Bob enjoyed bowling in his early years, but his true passion was playing golf with his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Gerry, are two sons: Tony, husband of Cathy Tait of Willow Street; Charles husband of Brandi Tait of Mount Joy; three grandchildren: Shane, husband of Jessie Uibel; Monica, wife of Matt Bates; Bobby, husband of Maria Tait; seven great-grandchildren: Dalton, Dylan, Summer, Wesley, Bailey, Linda, Lisa; and a sister: Helen Gerenza of Hazelton.

Preceding him in death are two sisters: Theresa Morefield, Barbara Morollo; and two brothers: Andrew and John Tait.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 7 at St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim, with The Reverend Father Stephen D. Weitzel as celebrant. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Bob’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.