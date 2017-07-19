Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert B. Fraelich Jr., 88, Korea vet, Armstrong World Industries retiree, Philly sports fan

Robert B. “Buck” Fraelich Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Luther Acres where he was a resident for 20 years.

He was born in Lancaster, the son of Robert B. Fraelich Sr. and Marguerite (Reese) Fraelich. His wife, Fay M. (Kauffman) Fraelich, passed away in 1989.

Buck retired from Armstrong World Industries after 40 years; he worked as a supervisor. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 34; and he enjoyed sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

Mr. Fraelich is survived by his children: Jay “Skeeter” Fraelich; and Laurie, married to Steven Kling; his grandson: Travis Fraelich; and his siblings: Shirley, married to Robert Shenk; Geraldine Harner; Donald Fraelich; and Kenneth Fraelich.

Buck’s funeral service was held July 13 at The Groffs Family Funeral Services, Lancaster. Burial was in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.

Donations in Buck’s name can be made to The American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Visit Buck’s memory page at thegroffs.com. Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, Lancaster, was entrusted with the arrangements.

