Robert A. Schroeder, 49, worked at Graham Engineering, championship football player, coach
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, of Lititz, and formerly of Northampton, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Suffern, N.Y., to Robert W. Schroeder and the late Carol (Cwik) Schroeder.
Rob graduated from Northampton High School in 1987 and recently celebrated 26 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Carol Riordon Schroeder. He earned his B.S. in operations research industrial engineering from Cornell University, and his MBA from the University of Connecticut.
He was a business development director for Graham Engineering, York, and spent the majority of his career in sales management positions in the packaging industry.
An All Western Massachusetts Scholar Athlete for football in high school, Rob played on the Western Massachusetts Super Bowl Championship team in 1986. At Cornell, he was a member of the 1988 and 1990 Ivy League Championship Teams.
Rob enjoyed following the Cornell Big Red and New York Jets. He coached his children in various sports and never missed a game or performance
A former member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Northampton, Mass., Rob was currently a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
Rob wanted to be remembered as a great son, husband, and father who loved and greatly cared for his family.
Rob is survived by his wife: Carol; and their children: Rory and Anne Schroeder; his father: Robert; and stepmother: Mary Jane Schroeder, siblings: Sean Schroeder and Stacey Schroeder; stepsister: Carrie Frost; mother-in-law: Molly Riordon; brothers-in-law: John and Kevin Riordon; sisters-in-law: Kathleen Riordon-Kyne, and Mary Ellen (Riordon) Aylward; and many loving family members and friends.
A mass of Christian burial was held Nov. 19 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster, with The Rev. Peter I. Hahn as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Inheritance of Hope, P.O. Box 90, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 (inheritanceofhope.org); or to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Cancer Patient Support Fund, Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., Third Floor, Lancaster, PA 17604 (lancastergeneralhealth.org/makeagift).
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
