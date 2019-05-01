Rin M. Snyder, 76, Alcoa and Sechan worker, enjoyed Hollywood Casino trips, game nights

Lurinda “Rin” M. Snyder, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

She was the long-time companion of the late Carol Fox, with whom she shared 26 years together. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Kuhns Gross.

Rin had worked for 25 years for Alcoa as a machinist. Following her retirement, she worked for several years for Sechan Electronics in Lititz.

She loved to bowl, using her computer, and going to Hollywood Casino. She adored her family and her pets, and enjoyed family game nights.

Rin is survived by her daughter-in-law, with whom she resided: Sharon Snyder; her grandchild: Casey Lazo, fiancé to Wallace Jamison of Lancaster; her great-grandchild: Zoe Jamison; and her sister: Anne Gross of Elkton, Md.

She was preceded in death by her son: Dale Snyder; and her great-grandson: Noah Lazo.

At Rin’s request, there will be no services.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, Lititz.