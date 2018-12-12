Richard L. Dosch, 90, Manheim handyman who could fix anything, could always make people laugh
Richard Lee “Dick” Dosch, 90, of Manheim, died at home on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late Harry and Violet (Waltman) Dosch. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 35 years, Nellie (Meyers) Dosch.
Dick will be fondly remembered as a man who could always make people laugh. He had a great sense of humor, even until the end. He was also a handyman who could fix anything.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Anne L. Dosch of Mount Joy; James R. Dosch of Lancaster; Kathy L. Dalton and husband, Rob, of Elizabethtown; Steven L. Dosch of Elizabethtown; six stepchildren: Dennis R. Hackman and wife, Julie, of West Virginia; Jerry A. Hackman and wife, Bonnie, of South Carolina; Randy L. Hackman and wife, Lori, of Manheim; Gary J. Hackman of South Carolina; Cindy L. Stoner and husband, Doug, of Manheim; Thomas J. Hackman and wife, Melinda, of Manheim; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Kaitlyn E. Dalton; and step-grandson: Jeremy R. Hackman.
Burial will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. Condolences and memories may be shared at FinkenbinderFamily.com.
-
