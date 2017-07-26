- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Richard K. Hershey, Army vet, worked at Datcon Instrument Co., enjoyed history, golfing
Richard K. Hershey, of Manheim, passed away July 21, 2017, free from struggles with recent health battles.
He was born June 25, 1930, in Maytown, to the late Christ and Myrtle Kuhn Hershey. He was married to Shirley Gamber Hershey for 62 years.
He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Philippine Islands, as an interceptor and high-speed radio operator. Richard was employed in industry by Hamilton Watch and Datcon Instrument Co. as a manufacturing and production supervisor, retiring after 40 years. He enjoyed history, was a creative thinker; and continued to seek knowledge, applying what he learned, in his later years. His hobbies included: hiking, golfing, bowling and working outdoors.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by his daughter: Debra, wife of Stephen Schuch; and his son: Dean, husband of JoAnn Beck. Richard is survived by six grandchildren: Chris, Sara, Nicole, Leah, Rachel, and Zach; and great-grandchildren: Noah, Hunter, and Ainsley. A source of pride and joy, he loved spending time with each of them. He is also survived by one brother: John; and sisters: Vivian Walters; Doris Hershey; Dorothy Longenecker, wife of Edward Longenecker; Beverly Geib; and Donna Wagaman.
He was preceded in death by one brother: Lloyd Hershey.
Services were held at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Ephrata on July 26. Interment was in Mount Zion Evangelical Cemetery, Akron.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Richard’s memory to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, PA 17522; or Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
