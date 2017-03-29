Richard J. Gammache, Helped found The Gate House, WWII pilot, Machined Products Co. manager

Richard Joseph Gammache, eldest son of Richard A. Gammache Sr., passed on March 23, 2017 after a short illness at his home in Manheim Township.

Richard and Rosemarie Margaret Angel, of Port Angeles, Wash., were married in her hometown on July 7, 1945 and made their home in Lancaster until Rosemarie predeceased Richard on Feb. 10, 2004. His surviving children are: Richard III, Denise Ellen, Gerard Paul, Michael Edward, Kathleen Marie, and Marianne Angel.

Richard served in World War II as a Naval and USCG Air Sea Rescue pilot in the Pacific Theater, but returned to Lancaster to manage Machined Products Co. Inc., located on Pitney Road. He was a parishioner at St. John Neumann and a founder of The Gate House AA-based rehabilitation center for men in Lititz.

He was a national officer of the NSMPA professional association for metal removal machining and manufacturing. He held several patents for tools and flashlights. He also served with the Sertoma Club of Lancaster, which supported Long’s Park and built its amphitheater by annual chicken barbecues that have become world class in size and logistics. Richard also was associated with the Lancaster Power Squadron, for which he held several official responsibilities over the years.

He was known as a spiritual, good, gentle and generous Christian man. His family and friends will miss him very much and his example already is having an impact on those who knew and loved him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at 1 p.m., at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, with the Rev. Dan Powell as celebrant. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lancaster.

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.