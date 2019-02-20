Richard Hart Gochnaur, 69, PaANG vet, retired parole officer, loved doo-wop music, PSU fan
Richard “Rick” Gochnaur, 69, of Lititz, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Hospice & Community Care.
Born in Harrisburg and raised in Middletown, he was the son of the late Jack H. and Margaret (Deimler) Gochnaur.
Rick was a graduate of Middletown Area High School, where he excelled in academics, football and track. Additionally, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Grove City College. He served in the 28th Infantry Division of the PA National Guard and was a retired federal probation and parole officer at the Reading office.
He enjoyed wildlife, specifically the native plant meadow that he cultivated at his home to attract birds and butterflies. Rick also loved doo-wop music, travel, the annual family Bethany Beach trip, and Penn State Football. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Middletown, and Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463.
Rick especially loved his family; his wife of 50 years whom he adored: Susan (Fach) Gochnaur; daughters: Nicole Gochnaur and Laura Brown (husband, Matt); brother: Jack Gochnaur, (wife, Donna); his grandchildren: Noah Sherriff and Payton Brown; and great-grandson: Zylen Sherriff.
The Gochnaur family extends their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at LGH ICU and Hospice & Community Care for their compassion given to Rick.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Private interment will be in Witness Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Condolences and memories may be posted to SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
