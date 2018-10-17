Home   >   Obituaries   >   Richard D. ‘Dick’ Bender, 73, Alcoa electrician, NRA member, passionate about hunting, PSU football

Richard D. “Dick” Bender, 73, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of the late Richard D. Sr. and Betty Beck Bender. For over 20 years Dick worked as an electrician for Alcoa, Lancaster; previously he worked in commercial construction. An avid hunter and fisherman, Dick was a member of the National Rifle Association, and the Lexington Rod and Gun Club. He had a passion for hunting in Tioga County and rooting for his Penn State football team.

Surviving are two daughters: Dana Groff of Mifflinburg; Tara, wife of Anastasio Santos of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Mikaela and Mia Santos; Gavin Harnisch; Daniel Groff, fiancé of Maureen Peare; and a sister: Dorothy Zimmerman of Lititz.

Preceding him in death is a daughter: Nicole Bender; and a brother: Robert Bender.

There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate the life of Dick Bender that will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lititz.

