Rhoda J. Weaver, 79, Green Dragon office worker, Sunday school teacher, mother of four
Rhoda J. Weaver, 79, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Landis Homes.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Aaron S. and Edna M. (Shenk) Martin. She shared 50 years of marriage with Clarence L. Weaver, who passed away in 2009.
Rhoda was a member of Alive Church (formerly Ephrata Mennonite Church), where she taught her Sunday School class. She worked for many years in the office at Green Dragon Farmer’s Market. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, vacationing at the mountains and spending time with family.
Rhoda is survived by daughters: Carol L., wife of Warren H. Martin of Ephrata; Doris A., wife of John L. Kurtz of Stevens; her son: Bruce A., husband of Jan H. (Breneman) Weaver of Ephrata; a brother: Kenneth E., husband of Mary (Schnupp) Martin of Brewton, Ala.; a sister: Edith A., wife of the late John R. Schnupp of Ephrata; seven grandchildren: Ryan, husband of Lindsay Martin; Crystal, wife of Steve Welsh; Jeremy, husband of Brittany Kurtz; Jeff Kurtz; Adam Weaver; Alyssa Weaver; Emily Ulrich; and two great-grandchildren: Alexa and Gavin Martin.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Linda J., wife of Luke N. Ulrich of Newmanstown; and a brother: J. Robert, husband of Vera (Panasuk) Martin of Farmington, Conn.
Services were held April 15 at the Landis Homes, West Bethany Chapel, Lititz. She was interred at Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery, Ephrata, with Chaplain Anne K. Weaver officiating.
Memorial contributions in Rhoda’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
