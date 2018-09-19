Home   >   Obituaries   >   Regina M. Scott, Lititz, member of St. James Catholic Church, one of 13 siblings

Regina M. Scott, Lititz, member of St. James Catholic Church, one of 13 siblings

Regina M. Scott (née Adair), of Lititz, and West Cape May, N.J., died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at home with her family.

She was the daughter of the late John J. “Jack” Adair and Marie R. “Jean” Lain Adair; beloved wife of Frank; and loving mother of Gina, Brian, and Maribeth (Patrick).

Born in Philadelphia, Regina was raised in St. Helena Parish in East Oak Lane, and was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA from La Salle University. She was a member of St. James Parish in Lititz, and Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Cape May, N.J.

In addition to her husband of 35 years and her three children; Regina is survived by her siblings: Michele Previti (Leo), Cheryl, Paul (Teresa), Laurette Marshall (Walt), Thérèse Rutyna (Charlie), John (Chau), Jenifer Steward, Martin (Alissandra), Gerard, Patrice, Jacqui Mellott (Dwayne), and Colleen Mariano (Jordan); 51 nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. She is also remembered by her loving in-laws, godchildren, and extended family.

Regina lived a life dedicated to her family, and will be deeply missed.

Regina’s family wishes to thank her care team, including all of the dedicated physicians, nurses, nursing assistants, and staff who have provided such wonderful care over the past four years.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster General Health Foundation, (memo: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute) 609 N. Cherry St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, worked with Regina’s family on the arrangements.

