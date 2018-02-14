Reba McConaghay
92, worked at R.R. Donnelley, fervent prayer warrior, loved baking
Reba (Witman) McConaghay, 92, formerly of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim.
Earlier in life, Reba had worked at the former Hamilton Watch Company, Lancaster; and RR Donnelley.
Born Sept. 22, 1925, in the Welsh Mountains, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Eva (Seitz) Witman.
Reba was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. Most important to her was her relationship with her Lord and Savior. She was a fervent prayer warrior who prayed for everyone she knew. Her prayer lists were extensive. Reba was an example of a biblical helpmate to her husband, Charles, who preceded her to Heaven in 2011. She loved to cook and bake. She could make the most delicious meals and desserts and gifted many of her creations to family and friends.
She will be lovingly missed by two daughters: Dianne J. (Paul) Hackman, Sue L. (Sysavath) Kongsynonh; three grandchildren: Charles and Peter Hackman, and Maly Say Kongsynonh; siblings: Phyllis Overly; Jan, wife of Donald Martin and Thomas Witman.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Helen Styer, Hazel Weaver; a brother: Rodney Witman; and infant brother: Merle.
The family would like to dearly thank Jeanne Batturs Weaver for the loving care she gave mom while she was still living at home. We will always love you. We would like to also thank the first floor caregivers at Mount Hope Nazarene who showed God’s love to Mom. We will always be grateful.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service from the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. In keeping with Reba’s wishes, the casket will be closed. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow the service in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at 1:30 p.m.
To submit an online condolence, visit scheidfuneralhome.com, 121 S. Prince St. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home Sullivan Home, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.
-
