Raymond M. Adame, 77, Vietnam vet, FLSmidth retiree, father of four, enjoyed many sports
Raymond M. Adame, 77, of Manheim, died Friday Nov. 15, 2019, at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster.
He was the loving husband of Mary Flowers (Port) Adame, and the celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this past August. Born in Topeka, Kansas, he was the son of the late James and Mary Adame.
He was a laborer at FLSmidth Co. of Manheim before retiring. Ray proudly served with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam Conflict. Ray enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and swimming.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Theresa Hoke, Elizabethtown; Deborah, wife of Brian Longenecker, Mount Pleasant Mills; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Helen Tuccillo, Jacksonville, Fla.; and Dorothy, wife of Ernest Gonzalez of Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was also preceded in death by two sons: John and Keith Port; a brother: Samuel Adame; and two sisters: JoAnn Adame and Delores Martinez.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy.
