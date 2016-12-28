Ray Eugene ‘Gene’ Kulp, 80, Heil Co. welder, Army vet, outdoorsman, enjoyed cutting firewood

Ray Eugene “Gene” Kulp, 80, formerly of Cider Press Road, Manheim, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia.

Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Ray G. and Sadie Shreiner Kulp. He was the husband of the late Nancy J. Wachstetter Kulp, who died in 1988.

Retired in 1998, Ray worked as a welder at the former Heil Co., Lancaster. He proudly served in the United States Army. An avid outdoorsman, Ray enjoyed hunting, trapping, and cutting firewood.

He was the last of his immediate family. At Ray’s request, there will be no services.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements.