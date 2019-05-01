Ray E. Shreiner, 59, enjoyed hunting and fishing at his Potter Co. cabin, you could count on him

Ray E. Shreiner, 59, beloved and devoted brother, uncle and great-uncle, passed away at home losing his lengthy battle to lung cancer on Monday, April 29, 2019.

He was born in Lititz to the late Vernon and Betty Shreiner.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Tina Shreiner Converse.

He loved hunting and fishing anywhere, but especially at his cabin in Potter County, spending time with his family and Chevy vehicles. Whenever you needed anything you could count on him.

He is survived by a sister: Cindy, wife of Gordon Johnson of Lititz, with whom he resided with for the past two years; a brother: Tony Shreiner, husband of Stef of Manheim; a niece, nephew, and three great-nephews of Lititz; and a nephew of Leola.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Cremations Services of Pennsylvania. Condolences may be shared at CremationPA.com.