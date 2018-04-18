Rachel M. Carpenter, 93, formerly of Lititz, mother of two
Rachel M. Carpenter, 93, formerly of Lititz, died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Lancashire Hall.
She was born in Manheim to the late William Heagy and Mary (Shaffner) Heagy Bouder, and was the wife of the late Albert D. Carpenter.
Surviving are her son: Robert Lee Carpenter, Lititz and four siblings: Robert Heagy, Manheim; Ralph Heagy, husband of Janet, Lampeter; Virgie Knier, Lancaster; and Claude Heagy, husband of Myrna, Lititz.
Rachel was also preceded in death by her daughter: Linda Carpenter.
There will be no services and interment is private.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
-
-
