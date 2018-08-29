Home   >   Obituaries   >   Priscilla P. Pilon, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Wertsch Vision retiree, Girl Scout leader, loved to read

Priscilla P. Pilon, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Wertsch Vision retiree, Girl Scout leader, loved to read

August 29, 2018

Priscilla P. Pilon, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lancaster, to the late Clara Emma (Dussinger) and Wallace D. Williams. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, John Pilon in 1998.

Priscilla was a graduate of Lititiz High School. She worked as a receptionist until her retirement from Wertsch Vision Associates. Priscilla was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a Girl Scout leader for over 15 years and enjoyed being a part of the book club at Moravian Manor.

In her free time she enjoyed playing Mahjong and cooking. She was an avid reader and loved to share books with family and friends, always having a book by her side. Priscilla will be remembered for her contagious smile and caring and kind personality. Her family and friends will miss her practical nature and her ability to listen and give open-minded advice.

Priscilla is survived by her three children: Lori Thompson (David) of Lititz, Janine Riben of Lancaster and Daryl Pilon (Tina) of Gordonville; six grandchildren: Kristen Sheaffer, Megan Oberst, Joshua Riben, Derek Pilon, Katelyn Mousetis, and Savannah Huyard; 10 great-grandchildren: Ceinwen, Emmalyn, Benaiah, Calvin, Matilda, Ruth, Noah, Lillian, Peter and Michael Jr.; and her sister: Linda Greenfield of Oakland, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter: Kassidy Pilon; and her brother-in-law: John Greenfield.

Services were held Aug. 25 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz. Interment followed at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Priscilla’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; or to Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.

