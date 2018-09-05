Home   >   Obituaries   >   Phyllis M. Greiner, 80, Barbie doll collector, enjoyed flea markets, spending time at family cabin

Phyllis M. Greiner, 80, of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She passed on her 80th birthday.

Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret Becker Brenner. A homemaker, Phyllis was the loving wife of Chester J. “Chet” Greiner, and they observed their 61st wedding anniversary in June of this year.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time in the mountains at the family cabin in Huntingdon County. She loved going to flea markets, yard sales, and collecting Barbie Dolls.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Chet, are three sons: Ronald L., husband of Patti Jo Greiner of Manheim; Donald Paul Greiner of Lancaster; Lonnie Lee Greiner, companion of Robin Weitkamp of Marietta; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is a brother: Paul D. Brenner; and three sisters: Ella Mae Houchin, Elva I. Ruhl, and Betty J. Shreiner.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phyllis’ funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with additional viewing on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Ruhl’s United Methodist Cemetery.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

