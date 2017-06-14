- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Clarence and Aletha Artus Adair.
Phyllis worked for 37 years at the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim, where she sang in the choir, served on the altar guild, and helped with the kitchen committee. Phyllis volunteered at Brethren Village in the craft room and library, and enjoyed selling stamps. She was a member of the Manheim Fire Department, and a charter member of the Lancaster County Fireman’s Auxiliary. Her interests included reading, counted cross-stitch, and crafts.
Surviving is a sister: Nancy J., wife of Harry B. Garber, of Manheim; two nieces and a nephew.
Services were held June 12 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment followed in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Phyllis’ memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel St., Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home. Manheim, assisted Phyllis’ family with the arrangements.
