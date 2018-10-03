Home   >   Obituaries   >   Philip L. Deppen, 62, had a passion for hunting, NRA member, adored his grandchildren

Philip L. Deppen, 62, of Lititz, passed away on, Sept. 23, 2018 at his home.

He was the husband of Karen (Burkholder) Deppen. Born in Hershey, he was the son of the late Millard C. Deppen and Beverly Jane Dell (Shellenhamer).

Philip was an adoring grandfather who cherished the memories he shared with his grandchildren. He had a passion for hunting and was a member of the NRA.

In addition to his wife: Karen; he is survived by his children: Daphne Watts and her husband Robert, Philip Deppen, and Shawna Stark; sisters: Kathy and Stacy Deppen; brothers: Brad Deppen and his wife Esther, Cullen Deppen; grandchildren; and his loving cat: Tigger.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at snyderfuneralhome.com.

