Peter Garner, 21, photographer, artistic, avid traveler, a free spirit with a good heart
Peter Garner, cherished son and beloved brother, 21, found peace on Jan. 23, 2018.
He was the son of Sue and Dave Garner. Peter graduated Warwick High School in 2014 and went on to receive a degree in photography from the Antonelli Institute. Peter was a talented artist and loved to write, draw, paint, and photograph his friends.
Peter will be remembered for his adventurous spirit and his ability to make friends every where that he went. He traveled cross country from Pennsylvania to California and even adventured to Cuba. Peter spent a lot of time outdoors and used nature as his inspiration for photography and painting. His adventures led him to explore Acadia and Sequoia National Park, and spend much time in Philly.
Peter was the epitome of someone who marched to the beat of his own drum and surrounded himself with friends who, much like himself, embraced their free spirits. Even though he was extremely outgoing and dearly loved his friends, Peter also cherished the moments where he could sit with a cup of coffee, people watch, and focus on his art.
Peter had a big heart and loved to help those in need. He was devoted to his friends and family. He was always there for his brothers, Colin and Eric, who consider Peter to be their best friend. Peter loved going on trips with his family to their cabin and to the “beach house.”
He is survived by his parents: Sue and Dave Garner; brothers: Colin and Eric Garner; grandparents: D. Eugene Garner, Ellie Garner, and P. Markley “Mark” Heston; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandmothers: the late Gayle Garner and Rachel Heston.
Services were held Jan. 29 at Grace Church, Lititz. Interment was at Witness Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be establishing a scholarship fund in remembrance of Peter. Please donate to the Peter Garner Scholarship Fund at Fulton Bank, Attention: Paul Stetter, 1713 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
-
-
-
