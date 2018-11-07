Home   >   Obituaries   >   Peggy Ann Clarke, 80, active at Bethel Baptist, enjoyed traveling, game shows, Chuck Norris fan

Peggy Ann Clarke, 80 of Manheim, and formerly of Pemberton, N.J., died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Born in Ebensburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose Anne McCreery Miller. A homemaker, Peggy was the loving wife of the late Robert N. Clarke who died in 1993.

Peggy was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Manheim, and also attended Cornerstone Baptist Church, Lititz. At Bethel Baptist Church she served as a Sunday school teacher, Act Teens Leader, and choir member. Peggy’s interests included: word search books, watching game shows, and traveling throughout the United States and abroad. She was the ultimate passionate Chuck Norris fan.

Surviving are two daughters: Terri, wife of John Scott of Pemberton, N.J.; Vicki Doyle of Wilkes-Barre; two sons: Edgar “Eddie” Porter of Huntingdon; Jeff, husband of Dottie Porter of Manheim; two stepdaughters: Cathy, wife of Edward Karn of Riverside, N.J.; Phyllis, wife of Tim Moyer of Ridley Park; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peggy’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday evening, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Cooperstown Cemetery, corner of Cooper Street and Route 130 South, Edgewater Park, N.J., on Friday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Peggy’s memory to: Cornerstone Baptist Church c/o Youth Ministry Fund, 80 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

