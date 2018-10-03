Pauline M. Forney, 87, worked at Mrs. Herr’s Noodles, enjoyed gardening, animals, her grandkids
Pauline M. Forney, 87, of Manheim, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
She was born in Lebanon County to the late Peter and Gertrude (Eckert) Daub, and was the wife of G. Burnell Forney, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Pauline was a laborer for a sewing factory in Rothsville, Hess Eggs, K-Mart and Mrs. Herr’s Noodles. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, animals, gardening and houseplants.
In addition to her husband: Pauline is survived by three sons: Ernest L., husband of Glenda Forney of Carmel, Ind.; Ronald, husband of Marie Forney of Clarmont, Fla.; Alan, husband of Peg Forney of Alton, N.Y.; four grandchildren: Matthew, husband of Katie Forney; LeeAnn and Chayse Forney; Kelly, wife of Ben Stevens; a step-granddaughter: Haley Kinsey; and a sister: Barbara Miller.
She was preceded in death by a sister: Edith Daub.
Graveside services were held Sept. 30 at Millport Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline’s memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
