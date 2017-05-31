- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Paula Jean Brocious, 48, Friendship Heart Gallery artist, worked at ODC, Greystone Manor equestrienne
Paula Jean Brocious, 48, of Lititz, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Howard Eugene and Beverly Ann Nelson Brocious.
She will be deeply missed by her four siblings: Dennis (Dawn Keener) Brocious of Elizabethtown; Daniel (Pamela Garrett) Brocious of Harrisburg; Susan Brocious of Elizabethtown; and Jill Brocious Walmer of Lititz, and her five nephews and three nieces.
Paula’s daily presence will also be deeply missed by her housemates, staff and caregivers of her Excentia family.
Paula graduated in 1990 from the Lancaster IU13. She had been a long-standing employee of the Occupational Development Center, Lancaster. Paula was an enthusiastic artist with Friendship Heart Gallery, in Lancaster, where she enjoyed creative painting. Paula dearly loved her time spent at Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, Lancaster, riding horses, attending clinics, and participating in horse shows. Circle of Friends Coffee House was also one of Paula’s favorite activities.
In the ongoing spirit of selfless giving, Paula graciously made a donation to the Gift of Life donor program.
Paula’s silly giggles, one-line zingers and abundant love will remain forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Paula’s life will be held at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, 1756 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. Paula’s family will receive friends at Sheetz Funeral Home Inc., 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, on June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 10724, Lancaster, PA 17605-0724; or online at greystonemanortrc.org/support-greystone-manor-trc/donations; or to the Friendship Heart Gallery, 118 N. Water St., Suite 101, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Sheetz Funeral Home Inc., Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.
-
