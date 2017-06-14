- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Paul T. Good, 85, farmer, 4-H leader, active at Erb Mennonite Church, proud grandfather
Paul T. Good, 85, of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior June 6, 2017, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was the loving husband of Vera (Fox) Good, and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this July. Born in Hinkletown, he was the son of the late Harvey and Alice (Taylor) Good.
Paul was a self-employed farmer, and was a former 4-H leader of the Baby Beef Club. Paul was known to have a good eye for cattle. He was a member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz, and served as a former trustee, and a former cemetery committeeman.
He loved using his God-given talent as being part of the Elizabethtown Area Men’s Chorus. Paul enjoyed visiting “The Cabin” in Union County, and golfing, but he put special importance on spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: P. Timothy, husband of Sandra J. (Weaver); Thomas R., husband of Cynthia R. (Lowe); two daughters: Linda F., wife of Edward L. Denlinger; Lori A,. wife of David A. Painter, all of Lititz; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Lester T., husband of Kathryn Good, of Ephrata; and Raymond T. husband of Nancy Good, of Akron.
He was also preceded in death by a sister: Edna Mae Good.
Services were held June 9 at Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz.
Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at BuchFuneral.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 0
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday,...
-
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday, June...
-
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully...
-
Howard S. Erb, 94, farmer, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, enjoyed gardening, reading
Howard S. Erb, 94, formerly of Manheim, went home to...
-
Donald G. Garber, 81, Lititz H.S. grad, Army vet, artist and audio electronics designer
Donald G. Garber, 81, passed away at his home in...
-
Paul T. Good, 85, farmer, 4-H leader, active at Erb Mennonite Church, proud grandfather
Paul T. Good, 85, of Manheim, went home to be...
-
Bessie M. Holos, 87, Caln School District worker, mother of two, enjoyed birdwatching, traveling
Bessie M. Holos, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, June...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, worked at Raymark, Manheim Fire Dept. member, Brethren Village volunteer
Phyllis E. Adair, 81, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
John Henry Brubaker, 94, farmer, school bus driver, married 75 years, attended Middle Creek COB
John Henry Brubaker, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday,...
-
Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood, author and naturalist
Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Mary Ann Seitz says:
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says: