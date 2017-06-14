Home   >   Obituaries   >   Paul T. Good, 85, farmer, 4-H leader, active at Erb Mennonite Church, proud grandfather

Paul T. Good, 85, of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior June 6, 2017, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was the loving husband of Vera (Fox) Good, and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this July. Born in Hinkletown, he was the son of the late Harvey and Alice (Taylor) Good.

Paul was a self-employed farmer, and was a former 4-H leader of the Baby Beef Club. Paul was known to have a good eye for cattle. He was a member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz, and served as a former trustee, and a former cemetery committeeman.

He loved using his God-given talent as being part of the Elizabethtown Area Men’s Chorus. Paul enjoyed visiting “The Cabin” in Union County, and golfing, but he put special importance on spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: P. Timothy, husband of Sandra J. (Weaver); Thomas R., husband of Cynthia R. (Lowe); two daughters: Linda F., wife of Edward L. Denlinger; Lori A,. wife of David A. Painter, all of Lititz; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Lester T., husband of Kathryn Good, of Ephrata; and Raymond T. husband of Nancy Good, of Akron.

He was also preceded in death by a sister: Edna Mae Good.

Services were held June 9 at Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz.

Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at BuchFuneral.com.

