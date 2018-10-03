Home   >   Obituaries   >   Paul L. ‘Cork’ Flory, 72, Armstrong retiree, enjoyed the beach, watching his grandsons play sports

By on October 3, 2018

Paul L. “Cork” Flory, 72, of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul L. Jr. and Dorothy (Barley) Flory. Paul was the loving husband of Leslie (Brosey) Flory; they observed their 35th wedding anniversary in December 2017.

Paul worked for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, where he retired after 37 years of service. Throughout his life, Cork enjoyed playing baseball, softball, bowling, trips to the beach, and spending time with his family, especially watching his grandsons play sports.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Leslie; is a daughter: Becky, wife of Ryan McGeehan of Coatesville; three grandsons: Pearse, Garett, and Jameson McGeehan; two brothers: Ron “Babe” Flory of Elizabethtown; Jeff (Joyce) Flory of Lancaster; a sister: Kathy (Scott) Martin of Lancaster, nieces and nephews; his in-laws: Bud and Esther Brosey of Manheim; brothers-in-law: Rick (Holly) Brosey of Manheim, and Roger (Kathy) Brosey of Lancaster.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul’s memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Paul’s memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Oncology Staff Education Fund, Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

