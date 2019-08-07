Paul K. Farrel, 88, farmer, bus and truck driver, enjoyed camping and softball, Phils fan
Paul K. Farrel, 88, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late Roy L. and Edna Kreider Farrel. Paul was the loving husband of the late Esther Mae Martin Farrel, who died in April of 2011.
For over 40 years Paul was involved in farming in Lancaster County, and also for a time owned a farm in Rapho Township; he then drove school and charter bus for the former Rufus K. Geib Bus Service in Manheim. Following semi-retirement Paul worked as a truck driver for R.M. Kurtz Enterprises, Inc., Ephrata.
He was a member of Grace Community Fellowship Church, Manheim. His interests included hunting, fishing, camping and rooting for his “Phillies.” Paul enjoyed visiting friends and family, and taking trips to Florida and going to the cabin at Cedar Run. He enjoyed playing softball in the Manheim recreational league as well as the senior men’s league; and served as an umpire when the bases got too far for him to run every week. He loved his family deeply, and was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Paul will be missed by all that knew him.
Surviving is a son: Marvin, husband of Joyce Rhoads Farrel of Manheim; four daughters: Kathy Ann, wife of Michael Akers of Strasburg, Va.; Pauline Sue Farrel, at home; Mary Jane, wife of Ralph Kurtz of Ephrata; Doris, wife of L. Jeffrey Ebersole of Elizabethtown; 13 grandchildren: Angela, Ryan, Marsha, Jason, Crystal, Lance, Shane, Nicole, Lane, Lloyd, Christopher, Ashley, Julie; 16 great-grandchildren: Tegan, Ty, Tylee, David, Morgan, Sara, Rachel, Dalton, Mitchell, Elijah, Israel, CodiAnn, Collin, Jayden, Tanner and Tein; three great-great-granddaughters: Josie, Nova, and Riley; a sister: Arlene Piefer of New Holland; a half-sister: Elsie Mae, wife of Elmer Martin of Lancaster, and a brother-in-law: Mel Glick of Smoketown.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother: Verna Farrel; two brothers: Emory and Roy Farrel; and two sisters: Dorothy Farrel and Erma Glick.
Services were held Aug. 5 at the Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
