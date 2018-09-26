Paul E. Strauss, 88, Korea vet, Wilbur Chocolate retiree, enjoyed woodworking, flea markets
Paul E. Strauss, 88, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born in Elizabeth Township, he was the son of the late George Jr. and Emma Showers Strauss. He was the loving husband of the late Jean E. Gilbert Strauss, who died in 2009.
Paul retired from Wilbur Chocolate Company, Lititz and in his earlier years, he was a finish carpenter. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. His interests included gardening, woodworking, yard sales and flea markets.
Surviving is a son: Paul E. Jr., husband of Nanette T. Strauss of Lititz; and a grandson: Brian P., husband of Joanna Strauss of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Russell and Robert Strauss.
Services were held Sept. 24 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, Warwick Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Paul’s memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Stoudts: For All Seasons and All Reasons
From fine dining to special events to brew fests, Stoudts...
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
It’s always a pleasure to take a road trip in...
-
Route 772 bridge work nears completion
Despite continued rains in September, replacement of the Route 772...
-
Herbert B. Weidler, 95, Rothsville H.S. athlete, WWII vet, lifelong dairy farmer with a strong work ethic
Herbert B. “Herb” Weidler, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully at...
-
Carl S. Goodman, 89, WWII and Korea vet, worked at Hamilton Watch, loved playing guitar
Carl S. Goodman, 89, formerly of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Paul E. Strauss, 88, Korea vet, Wilbur Chocolate retiree, enjoyed woodworking, flea markets
Paul E. Strauss, 88, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz,...
-
Water main replaced; West Second Avenue to reopen
“We’re getting there,” said Lititz Borough Public Works Superintendent Andy...
-
Stoudts: For All Seasons and All Reasons
From fine dining to special events to brew fests,...
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
It’s always a pleasure to take a road trip...
-
Route 772 bridge work nears completion
Despite continued rains in September, replacement of the Route...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrea Brendict says:
-
John says:
-
Unknown says: