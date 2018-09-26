Home   >   Obituaries   >   Paul E. Strauss, 88, Korea vet, Wilbur Chocolate retiree, enjoyed woodworking, flea markets

Paul E. Strauss, 88, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Elizabeth Township, he was the son of the late George Jr. and Emma Showers Strauss. He was the loving husband of the late Jean E. Gilbert Strauss, who died in 2009.

Paul retired from Wilbur Chocolate Company, Lititz and in his earlier years, he was a finish carpenter. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. His interests included gardening, woodworking, yard sales and flea markets.

Surviving is a son: Paul E. Jr., husband of Nanette T. Strauss of Lititz; and a grandson: Brian P., husband of Joanna Strauss of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Russell and Robert Strauss.

Services were held Sept. 24 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, Warwick Township.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Paul’s memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

