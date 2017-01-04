- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
Paul E. Graham Jr., 85, MCHS biology teacher and sports coach, avid golfer
Paul E. “Scooter” Graham Jr., 85, of Manheim, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family following his battle with cancer on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul E. Sr. and Anna Mary Sample Graham. Scooter was the loving husband of Karen R.L. Lehman Graham, and they observed their 25th wedding anniversary in August of last year. His first wife was the late Virginia Reed Graham, who died in February 1987.
A well-known educator and coach; Scooter taught biology at the Manheim Central High School for more than 39 years. He had a passion for working with student athletes. He was the head coach for boys and girls golf and basketball, as well as a volunteer coach for baseball and football programs for many years. In his early years, Scooter was scouted as a prospect baseball player for the New York Yankees and that experience led to his affection for the team that lasted a lifetime. He loved golf and would play every chance he could and participated in the York winter golf league.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Karen, are two daughters: Vicki G., wife of Patrick J. Smith, of Lititz; Terry L. Graham of New Holland; a son: Thomas E. Graham of Akron; three grandchildren: Leah, Adam, and Aaron.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scooter’s celebration of life service at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Friday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. In honor of Scooter, the family requests you dress business casual with no ties for the service. There will be a viewing at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with additional viewing on Friday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Scooter’s memory to: Manheim Central Athletic Fund, c/o George Derbyshire, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family o-line condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
