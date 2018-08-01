Home   >   Obituaries   >   Paul C. Weibley Jr., 71, Manheim, served in U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict

Paul C. Weibley Jr., 71, Manheim, served in U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict

By on August 1, 2018

Paul C. Weibley Jr., 71, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

He was the husband of Roberta L. Bartley Weibley, with whom he would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Paul C., Sr. and Dorothy J. Nissley Weibley.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving in addition to his wife, two daughters: Paula S. Weibley; and Darla E. (Wayne E.) Jamison; two sons: Paul C. Weibley III (Alicia M. Eshelman); and Jason M. (Sandy L.) Weibley; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother: Randy Weibley; four sisters: Kathy Baker, Cindy Anderson, Karen Reichard, and Lisa Sharpe.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Steve and Larry Weibley.

The funeral service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, 31 S. Eighth St., Columbia, on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., with viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors will follow.

To send an online condolence, visit workmanfuneralhomes .com. Workman Funeral Homes, Columbia, was entrusted with the arrangements.

