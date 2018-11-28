Patsy J. Detwiler, 86, mother of four, Cub Scout den mother, enjoyed ceramics, entertaining
Patsy J. Detwiler, 86, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Vera Hunchberger Evans. She was the loving wife of Jack E. Detwiler, and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in August.
In her earlier years, Patsy worked at Shaub’s Dry Cleaning, Manheim. She was a member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim and a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim where she taught Sunday school. Patsy was also a den mother for the Manheim area Cub Scouts. Her interests included ceramics, painting, golfing and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking for family and friends and entertaining guests at her home. Patsy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children: Linda L., wife of Rodger Brown of Penryn; and Barry E. Detwiler of Goffstown, N.H.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four brothers: Douglas Evans of Manheim; Jere, husband of Mary Evans of Lancaster; Michael, husband of Jane Evans of Myerstown; and Thomas, husband of Cindy Evans of Manheim.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Todd and Douglas Detwiler; and two sisters: Gladys E. Mowery and Jessie M. Strickler.
Services were held Nov. 23 in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Patsy’s memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
