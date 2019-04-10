Patrick B. Czyzewski, 48, drummer in Grace Church praise band, deer hunter, Harley enthusiast
Patrick B. Czyzewski, 48, of Elizabeth Township, passed away at his home on Friday, April 5, 2019 after an eight-year battle with brain cancer.
Born on Dec. 14, 1970 in Wildwood, N.J., he was the son of Benjamin Czyzewski and the late Donna (Tantaros) Czyzewski, and the loving husband of Kelly P. (Ford) Czyzewski.
Patrick spent the majority of his years in southern Florida before moving to Lancaster County in 2009 with his family.
Patrick was a member of Grace Church in Lititz where he played the drums in the worship band. He also enjoyed hunting for white tail deer with his crossbow and deep sea fishing on his boat. He could also be seen riding the back roads of Lancaster County on his Harley Davidson. Family was his first priority in life. He would always be the first one to support a family member and he specifically enjoyed his children’s sporting events.
In addition to his father and wife, Patrick is survived by his daughter: Persephone Czyzewski. Also surviving are three stepchildren: Emma, Emilio and Elijah Padulese; two brothers: Jeremy (Nicole) and Jamison (Varny) Czyzewski; two sisters: Fiona and Priscilla Czyzewski; stepmothers, Deborah Czyzewski and Carmencita Czyzewski; and numerous nieces and nephews. His faith and involvement in their lives will resonate for years to come.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday April 10, at 7 p.m. at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, where the family will receive guests beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.
