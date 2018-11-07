Patricia K. ‘Pat’ Gillespie, 89, beloved Warwick elementary school teacher, community volunteer
Patricia K. “Pat” Gillespie, 89, of Lititz passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at Moravian Manor
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Helen R. (Smith) Kelly. She was the wife of the late Howard L. Gillespie, who passed away in 2007.
Pat was a 1947 graduate of Columbia High School and a graduate of the former Millersville State Teachers College where she received her bachelor’s degree in education. She spent 39 years as a beloved teacher in various school districts. She started as a kindergarten teacher in the Donegal school district, where she was active in coaching field hockey.
Pat later moved into the Warwick school district, where she began teaching at the John Beck Elementary school in the first grade and also taught other various grades. At the end of her teaching career she taught at the Lititz Elementary School.
She was a wonderful mother who raised her three children. After retirement, she still volunteered at Warwick three days a week and also at the Lititz Historical Foundation Museum and at the Lititz Welcome Center. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees.
Pat enjoyed vacationing with her family in Stone Harbor, N.J., and Chincoteague Island, Va. A woman of faith, she was a very active charter member of Wheatland Presbyterian Church and formerly attended Highland and Westminster Presbyterian churches.
Surviving is a daughter: Patti, wife of Dan Achenbach of Lebanon; and a son: Scott, husband of Gay Gillespie of Lititz. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Erin Burr; Nathan, Shane, Nicholas, Jackie, Emaryah and Nigel Gillespie; and Benjamin and Alexander Achenbach; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son: H. Todd Gillespie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
