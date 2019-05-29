Patricia A. Sheaffer, 69, Church of LDS member, loved her family and cooking, bell collector

Patricia A. Sheaffer, 69, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born in Lancaster to Troy M. and the late Christine M. (Knoll) Bender, and was the wife of the late Bradley M. Sheaffer, who passed away in 2009.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lancaster.

Patricia was a cook. She enjoyed collecting bells and loved going to the mountains and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her father, Patricia is survived four children: Robin, wife of Ken Boyer; Earl Spoo Jr.; Terry Spoo; Kandi Kelley; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 11 siblings: Theresa, wife of Allan Miller; Troy Bender Jr.; Gloria Sword; Carl Bender; Donna Lorah; William Weik; Wesley Weik: Daryl, husband of Candi Weik; Dervin, husband of Corrina Bender; Brenda, wife of Kevin Herr; Tammy, wife of Peter Ruhl; and a sister-in-law: Tara Weik.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother: Lester Weik; and a grandchild.

Services were held May 28 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata. Interment be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata.