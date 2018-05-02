Patricia A. Hoke, 78, worked at Warner Lambert, mother of two, animal lover
Patricia A. Hoke, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018.
She was the wife of the late Allen E. Hoke, who passed away in 2006. Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Bessie M. Oechsle Weidler.
Patricia had worked for over 28 years as a machine operator for the Warner Lambert/Johnson & Johnson Corp. in Lititz. Prior to this, she had worked at the Badorf Shoe Company. She loved all kinds of animals, enjoyed gardening and attending her grandson’s soccer and baseball games.
She is survived by her children: Allen S. Hoke of Manheim; and Cindy A. Hoke of Lititz; her grandson: Austin Hoke of Lititz; her brother: Charles, married to Dorothy Weidler of Stevens; her sisters: Helen Ditzler; and Dorothy, married to Paul Miller, both of Lititz; and her stepsister: Judy married to Terry Steffy of Brickerville.
She was preceded in death by her brother: Jere Weidler; and her stepmother: Lorna Weidler.
Services were held April 26 at the Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Patricia’s memory to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: For All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
Tire Consultants: Summer Is Just Around the Corner
It’s May and that means that it won’t be long...
-
Martin wins L-L bronze & qualifies for District Tourney
The Lancaster-Lebanon League Triple-A and Double-A singles and doubles Flight...
-
Ream Cup stays at Warwick
Davis’ OT goal lifts Warriors over Ephrata, 8-7 Carter Davis...
-
Errors costly for Warwick in first-place battle with PM
Before even stepping to the plate in the bottom of...
-
Murray R. Horton, 90, Navy vet, electrical engineer, MT police officer, District Justice, enjoyed dancing
Murray R. Horton, 90, of Lititz, surrounded by his family,...
-
Eugene F. Shelly, 95, former Penryn fire chief, Alcoa worker, Lititz COB missionary, outdoorsman
Eugene F. Shelly, 95 of Manheim, and formerly of Penryn,...
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: For All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
-
Tire Consultants: Summer Is Just Around the Corner
It’s May and that means that it won’t be...
-
Martin wins L-L bronze & qualifies for District Tourney
The Lancaster-Lebanon League Triple-A and Double-A singles and doubles...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Erik Wolfe says:
-
-
Sonya says: