Oreon M. ‘Odie’ Adcock, 91, WWII vet, Manheim Auto auctioneer, trained Tennessee Walking Horses

Oreon M. “Odie” Adcock, 91, of East Petersburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Born in Unionville, Tenn., he was the son of the late Robert T. and Virginia E. Russell Adcock. Odie was the loving husband of the late Carmella M. “Carmie” Bonelli Adcock, who died in February of 2001.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Earlier in his life he enjoyed working on the farm and caring for the horses. Odie had a life-long passion for Tennessee Walking Horses, and his English pointers and setters. That love of horses led him to be an expert in raising and training Tennessee Walking Horses. In 1986 Odie was awarded with the World Grand Champion Plantation Tennessee Walking Horse. He was also a member of the board of directors for the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders Exhibitors Association. Odie was a member of the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame. He won numerous awards throughout the United States from the American Field Trials Association for his dogs.

From a very early age Odie had a love for auctioneering, and his involvement began with the auctioning of horses, and rapidly moved to the auctioning of automobiles. For over 47 years he was a devoted auctioneer at the Manheim Auto Auction, working into his eighties. He was the third person in the state of Pennsylvania to officially receive a license from the state for auctioneering. Through Odie and his extended family, auctioneering has grown within the Adcock family. They currently have eight licensed auctioneers in the family who have followed in his footsteps. Odie was a member of the Pennsylvania Auction Association, and he received the highest honor from the National Auto Auction Association.

Odie felt blessed by God to be part a wonderful, caring and loving family. To be surrounded by his children and grandchildren was a great joy to him. He will be missed by his loving companion, Elizabeth Wine.

Surviving are three sons: Robert J., husband of Deborah Adcock of Lititz; Michael “Scott,” husband of Susan Adcock of York; David P., husband of Elizabeth Adcock of York; a daughter-in-law: Kim Sponaugle of Hershey; 13 grandchildren: Charlie, Brandy, Tanya, Danielle, Morgan, Cydney, Ashley, Michael, Olivia, Connor, Noah, Adrian, and Paul; 12 great-grandchildren: Reagen, Addison, Braden, Avery, Krystian, Gracyn, Cooper, Lauren, Madalynn, Tristan, Carson, and Lawson; two brothers: Robert Allen Adcock; Melvin husband of Maxine Adcock all of Shelbyville, Tenn.; and a sister: Mary Lou Sharon of Shelby, N.C.

Preceding him in death are two sons: Thomas R. “Rusty” Adcock, Oreon M. Adcock Jr.; a sister: Kansas Spence; and two brothers: J.G. Adcock and William Haines.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Odie’s service of remembrance and thanksgiving in the west wing auditorium at LCBC, Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, (use south auditorium entrance) on Friday, April 6, at 4 p.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive flowers, or those desiring may send contributions in Odie’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send the family online condolences, BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.